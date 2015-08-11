Dawn Mitchell

Dawn grew up in the middle of a family of boys, literally. With two older brothers and two younger brothers, she says that “Explains a lot!” about her. She played three different sports in high school and managed to fit dance in too. Dawn reports and anchors for FOX 9 Sports and hosts “FOX 9 Sports Now” on Friday and Saturday nights. She’s also been covering the Vikings for over a decade. Here’s a fun fact: Dawn is ambidextrous; which means she can use one hand to type her stories and the other to eat or do whatever. Comes in pretty handy when she’s on deadline!

9 Questions for Dawn:

What’s your favorite movie?

I have so many – I don’t really have a favorite. But Slapshot & Under the Tuscan Sun is on the list!

What’s your favorite junk/cheat food?

Pizza! If I’m taking a car road trip…pizza pretzel Combos.

What was your first job?

In High School I worked Sundays as sales clerk in a show department, so I could pay for my car & car insurance.

What’s your favorite Minnesota season?

Summer!

Hardest story you’ve covered:

Pressed into news action and covering the children on the bus at the 35W Bridge collapse.

Who is your personal hero?

My mother.

Do you sing in the shower, in the car, or none of the above?

All of the above!

First pet and name OR Current pet and name

I’m going with BEST pet…Wilson (Golden Retriever)

When I was little, I wanted to grow up to be:

A dancer/singer/actress (Triple threat!) & Pro soccer player