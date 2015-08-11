If you’re a famous athlete in Minnesota, chances are Jim has asked you to go fishing with him for a story. Jim is FOX 9’s Sports Director and hosts our Sunday night “Sports Now” show among his other duties. He’s been on the Minnesota sports beat since his early days in Duluth, and has sat down with the biggest names around ranging from Rod Carew to Teddy Bridgewater. Jim lives in Buffalo with his family and we worry they don’t feed him enough….because if there’s food in the newsroom, Jim is on it like fish to a lure.

9 Questions for Jim:

What’s your favorite movie?

“Animal House”

What’s your favorite junk/cheat food?

Steak!

What was your first job?

Had my own lawn mowing service when I was a kid

What’s your favorite Minnesota season?

Fall

Hardest story you’ve covered OR favorite story:

Brett Favre with the Vikings; it was both!

Who is your personal hero?

My father

Do you sing in the shower, in the car, or none of the above?

No way

Current pet and name

Cider the Black Lab

Favorite vacation of all time:

Helsinki, Finland with my family