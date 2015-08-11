Meteorologist Keith Marler brings you Weather on the 9’s during the FOX 9 Morning News; but if things had gone a little differently, maybe he would’ve been the next Bob Barker. When he was growing up Keith wanted to be a game show host OR a science and math teacher. When we asked him to elaborate on how he became a television meteorologist, he said that’s the job the combines the best of both worlds!

9 Questions for Keith:

What’s your favorite movie?



“Star Wars Trilogy” for the obvious answer ... but the original “The Bishop’s Wife” for the holidays & “The Third Man” with Orson Welles, the 1980 “Flash Gordon”, & “The Dark Knight” are all flicks that I can’t stop watching if I catch them on TV.

What’s your favorite junk/cheat food?

Does popcorn count? It's a vegetable, right? Greasy, buttery movie-theater popcorn.

What was your first job?

I started working at a movie-rental video store when I was 14 ...

What’s your favorite Minnesota season?

Summer, a hot, hot summer…(I’m a southern boy, I can’t help it)

Who is your personal hero?

"I can’t really say that I have just one ... my life has been filled with so many positive influences - from my family, to friends ... close acquaintances, to relatively unknowns ... I try &learn from everyone. ... ... ... Unless we’re talking just one ... then I’d say “GreenLantern” ;-)

Do you sing in the shower, in the car, or none of the above?

I’d be wary of anyone who claims they don't ... it’s not about singing well, it’s about expression ...

First pet and name OR Current pet and name

Team Marler proudly has Mrs. Hudson the English Bullldog in residence ...

Best vacation of all time?

When you view your home as a perfect vacation spot, every weekend is relaxing ...

When I was little, I wanted to grow up to be:

A game show host!