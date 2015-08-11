Tom Butler

Tom grew up in the Seattle area but says that living and working in Minnesota was “just meant to be” as he’s got some strong roots here. Grandpa and Grandma Butler had a big sugar beet and corn farm out near Hector, so he spent a lot of time here growing up. Tom anchors a big part of the FOX 9 Morning News during the week, so his alarm goes off very early. His family is dedicated to spending lots of time together at home on their “Taco Tuesday’s”, which is when the Butler’s slow down a little to connect. Hit him up on Facebook for some of the recipe’s they’ve come up with.

9 Questions for Tom:

What’s your favorite movie?

All the Star Wars movies. (I even like Jar Jar Binks!)

What’s your favorite junk/cheat food?

Chips, chips, any kind of chips.

What was your first job?

I was a paperboy as a kid.

What’s your favorite Minnesota season?

Summer (even the humid days)

Who is your personal hero?

My dad, who passed when I was 22.

Do you sing in the shower, in the car, or none of the above?

I have been known to do a little jammin’ in the car

First pet

Fluffy the cat who lived until the ripe old age of 17.

When I was little, I wanted to grow up to be:

A Radio DJ, which is actually how I got my start in broadcasting.