Alix Kendall

The President was Bill Clinton, the number one movie was “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” and “Hit Me Baby One More Time” was on the radio all the time. That was the year that Alix was on the ground floor of the morning news here now known as “FOX 9 Mornings.” Since then, Alix says she’s interviewed “about a gazillion” people, or so she estimates. You see her weekdays with her early morning friends Tom, Kelly and Dawn. Alix tell us her thirteen year old daughter, Kaitlyn, is her “shining star” with a “rebel heart much like her mom.”

9 Questions for Alix:

What’s your favorite movie?

“The Way We Were”, “Thelma and Louise,”, “Argo.”

What’s your favorite junk/cheat food?

Chili Cheese Fritos, Peppermint Bon-Bon ice cream (editor’s note: we trust not together, Alix).

What was your first job?

MY first REAL Job was as a Disc Jockey in North Platte, Nebraska at a top 40 station. But my very first job was at the Minnesota State Fair! I worked at the handwriting analysis booth…so random! The booth still stands today

What’s your favorite Minnesota season?

Fall, hands down. I love the changing colors, the crispness in the air. What does that say about me? …everything dies in the fall.

Hardest story you’ve covered OR favorite story:

September 11th was by far, the hardest story I’ve covered. I was live on the air when The Twin Towers came down. I think I fell asleep in the green room after being here over 12 hours. I was almost 6 months pregnant, and the idea of our world crumbling around us was overwhelming at times. What kept me going…were all of the stories of our community coming together. I was so moved, and it kept me positive on some very dark days.

Who is your personal hero?

I don’t have just one, who does? Jane Goodall, Eleanor Roosevelt, Helen Keller, Bill and Melinda Gates, I also love Jon Stewart. Interviewing him was a career highlight.

Do you sing in the shower, in the car, or none of the above?

Absolutely! I’ve also been known to play air guitar in the shower, but as I’ve learned…you can slip doing that.

First pet and name OR Current pet and name

We had a beagle named Samantha growing up, and a long list of cats. I have continued that tradition of having a rambunctious dog (Paxton) and just ONE cat, Stanley. A lot of furniture gets knocked over, but we like it like that way.

When I was little, I wanted to grow up to be:

A basketball player, but I came up a few feet short.