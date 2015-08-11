He is THE one to turn to during severe weather, no matter the season. We are talking about FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard, who you see nightly on FOX 9 News leading our weather team. It doesn’t matter when the storm happens, Ian will be on the air and on line to keep you informed and safe. When the weather is quiet, though, Ian loves to switch hats and be out in the Twin Cities connecting with people, places and things. Come State Fair time, he about eats his way through the Fairgrounds often live on the air. Ian truly believes in giving back, and works tirelessly for the Special Olympics year-round. He’s probably Polar Plunged into about half of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes…with no frostbite (yet).

What’s your favorite movie?

Anything with Bill Murray; tie between “Stripes” and “Groundhog Day”



What’s your favorite junk/cheat food?

McDonald’s Cheeseburgers

What was your first job?

Paperboy…and I am not a particularly good morning person

What’s your favorite Minnesota season?

Fall, my wife and I were married in September

Hardest story you’ve covered:

Pine Lake Tornado, July 14, 2000. I was on the air for severe weather coverage when an F3 Tornado struck a campground on a hot July Friday night. Twelve people were killed. I still think about it to this day.

Who is your personal hero?

My father, Peter Leonard

Do you sing in the shower, in the car, or none of the above?

I sing badly everywhere…and I whistle badly everywhere too!

First pet and name OR Current pet and name.

First pet was Nibs…a three legged Cocker Spaniel. Current pet is Jasper…a massive white Samoyed

When I was little, I wanted to grow up to be:

An Architect…I used to design really cool houses during class in elementary school.