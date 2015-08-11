Randy Meier

Randy has been a mainstay on Twin Cities TV for some time now. You see him on FOX 9, Sunday through Thursday, anchoring FOX 9 News @ 5:30, 6 and FOX 9’s 10 @ 10. He’s married to his college sweetheart and they have five…count ‘em, FIVE wonderful daughters who are all young women now succeeding out in the world. With the fledglings all out of the nest, Randy and his wife have more free time on their hands lately. They spend it enjoying any outdoor activity, including time at their cabin and traveling. Randy brings his big dog Rocky to FOX 9 for the occasional visit which makes everyone's day. But did we mention he has a pet goose?

9 Questions with Randy

What’s your favorite movie?

Just the best movie ever made: “Brave Heart”

What’s your favorite junk/cheat food?

Given the right circumstance, I can eat a whole package of OREOS.

What was your first job?

I worked on a farm for minimum wage, starting the summer between 5th and 6th grade. I mostly baled hay and worked in the tobacco fields. In the winter I would work in the orchards and prune apple trees. I did those jobs until I graduated from high school.

What’s your favorite Minnesota season?

Definitely fall. My anniversary, my birthday, hunting season, change of colors…Love it!

Favorite story I’ve covered:

I got to spend almost two weeks in various places in Alaska shooting a 3-part series and a half hour documentary on the controversy of drilling for oil in ANWR. (Arctic National Wildlife Refuge)

Who is your personal hero?

My mother. My father was killed in a car accident when my brother and I were 5 and 6. She worked as a waitress to make sure we had a roof over our heads and food on the table.

First pet and name OR Current pet and name

I actually have two pets right now. Rocky the lab and Edith the one-legged goose. Don’t ask.

Best vacation of all time?

Easily the time we took the five daughters on a cruise. The whole family had a great time and they still talk about it to this day.

When I was little, I wanted to grow up to be: A professional football player. In fact I was going to play for the Rams…because my initials are RAM.