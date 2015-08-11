He’s been there for you and for us longer than any other Twin Cities news anchor; we are talking about Jeff Passolt. Jeff has been on Twin Cities TV since 1981 (we won’t talk about that stint where he ran off to Denver for a little while). You see Jeff on the anchor desk with Kelcey on FOX 9 News at 5p and 9p. He’s the rock that helped us through everything from Sept. 11th to the 35W bridge collapse, to a lot of happier times too. He loves the outdoors in Minnesota, it’s hard to get him to stay inside during any season, really. Maybe we’ll have to build an outdoor studio.

9 Questions for Jeff

What’s your favorite movie?

“Miracle” I get choked up every time.

What’s your favorite junk/cheat food?

Ben & Jerry’s Vanilla Heath Bar Crunch (but only once/twice a year!) And my wife’s homemade caramels at Christmas time!

What was your first job?

A caddie at the Minneapolis Golf Club; started when I was 9 years old!

What’s your favorite Minnesota season?

Summer; no…fall. No, it’s winter. Wait, that’s a tough one!

Hardest story you’ve covered OR favorite story:

My hardest story would be the death of Herb Brooks, who was a good friend. My favorite story would be covering BOTH the Twins World Series championships!

Who is your personal hero?

My mom and dad, without a doubt.

Do you sing in the shower, in the car, or none of the above?

Always…and why do we sound so good in both places, yet…

First pet and name

Tenderfoot the rabbit

When I was little, I wanted to grow up to be:

A pro hockey player