Hobie Artigue

Hobie has some strong Southern roots; he’s from Cecilia, Louisiana, a small town right in the middle of Cajun country and he still has a little bit of a drawl when he gets excited. You see Hobie covering the Vikings, Twins, Wild, Wolves, Gophers and more on FOX 9 Sports during both the week and the weekends. He’s also the host of “FOX 9 Vikings Gameday” on Sunday mornings during football season. Hobie loves his LSU Tigers and says he spends his off time “screaming at the TV while watching LSU Sports”.

9 Questions for Hobie:

Your favorite movie(s)

Shawshank Redemption, Jurassic Park and Fight Club

What’s your favorite junk/cheat food?

Movie theater popcorn with a lot of butter....and a Dr. Pepper!

What was your first job?

Summer Camp counselor for 5 and 6 year olds

Favorite story you’ve covered?

It was about a group called the "Dixie Diehards" in Monroe, Louisiana that gave special needs children from the area a chance to play baseball in the summer/fall. They played on a field that allowed wheelchairs to glide across the surface to give players the chance to round the bases. It was so amazing to see a group come together to give everyone the opportunity to feel the thrill and joy of playing a sport. It's one that certainly showed me the power of sports.

Do you sing in the shower, in the car, or none of the above?

I sing in the shower, in the car, at my desk...basically anywhere I can! (note: We know, Hobie.)

My personal hero:

My mom. She's been by my side through everything, and is always there to be my fan and biggest critic. I wouldn't be where I am today without her.

Best vacation of all time?

Isla Mujeres, Mexico. My family and I rented a house on the small island for a week, and really got to take in the authenticity of the island. We ate seafood caught and cooked right off of the dock, did some scuba diving on gorgeous reefs and enjoyed everything the small piece of paradise had to offer!

When I was little, I wanted to grow up to be:

When I was little I wanted to grow up to be a pro football player. I grew to be only 5'7", so I turned toward speech & debate in high school. Public speaking and talking sports put me on the path to sports broadcasting!

My current pet:

Watson the cat...hopefully a dog is coming into the picture soon!