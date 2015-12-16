Courtney Godfrey

You see Courtney mostly on FOX 9’s evening newscasts Sunday through Thursday, covering a big story of the day. We gave her that schedule on purpose so she can’t watch on Sunday’s how bad her San Francisco 49er’s are playing lately. (Yes, Courtney, they beat the Vikings in 2015 we know). She hails from the Bay area and is an even BIGGER San Francisco Giants fan. Courtney is our newsroom health nut, and steadfastly avoids the parade of bad food that circulates in the newsroom almost every day. But she doesn’t shame the rest of us and we appreciate that.

9 Questions with Courtney

What’s your favorite movie?

I have a hard time picking favorites, but Love Actually and Billy Madison are up there.

What’s your favorite junk/cheat food?

I can hear my colleagues giggling with the asking of this question, as they always tease me about my healthy food obsession! But coconut milk ice cream and kettle chips are just a few of my weaknesses!

What was your first job?

Restaurant hostess

Hardest story you’ve covered OR favorite story:

I get asked this question a lot and I never have a good answer! I’ve covered so many hard stories, and so many amazing happy stories! I’ll certainly never forget covering the Duluth flood of 2012—I got to work at 3 a.m. and as people started waking up, we started realizing how bad it really was.

Who is your personal hero?

Hands down, it’s my mother. She is the most selfless, loving person I know. When I was in sixth grade, she went back to school to earn her nursing degree. While still tending to the duties of motherhood and working part-time, she managed to graduate Summa Cum Laude. She has taught me the true meaning of dedication and unconditional love.

Do you sing in the shower, in the car, or none of the above?

BIG TIME car singer! The road is my stage, the steering wheel my microphone!

First pet and name OR Current pet and name

Bruno. At only ten pounds, he is both the biggest lover and the greatest guard dog I could ever ask for!

Best vacation of all time?

Thailand. My best friend and I were only 17 and 18-years-old and somehow we convinced our parents to let us go explore Thailand for three weeks after high school graduation.

When I was little, I wanted to grow up to be:

Pop star