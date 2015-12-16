Jack Highberger

News is in Jack’s blood; his parents met and married while working together in TV news. He was born in Minnesota but grew up in Colorado, so he gets to call both home. You see Jack reporting mostly for the evening newscasts here at FOX 9, and boy can the guy write. Around here we like to say Jack has kind of an old soul; he loves classic movies and records and is always looking to add to his collection. Also check out his Facebook page for the spur-of-the-moment photos he takes while out and about; they pretty artistic, for a writer-guy.

9 Questions for Jack:

What’s your favorite movie?

This is an impossible question. My three favorite film directors are Jean-Luc Godard, Bernardo Bertolucci and probably Minnesota’s own Joel and Ethan Coen. The most beautiful film I’ve ever seen is Bertolucci’s “The Conformist”.

What’s your favorite junk/cheat food?

Anything in the newsroom that hasn’t been left out past 24 hours

What was your first job?

Working on my family’s ranch in Colorado and cutting grass for the Colorado City Metropolitan District

What’s your favorite Minnesota season?

Fall. Wish it lasted about two months longer.

Hardest story you’ve covered:

I spent a year following the story of a Salvadoran teen as he prepared to and ultimately left his home of San Salvador, El Salvador for a new life in the United States. Highlights included going on a gang raid with the Policía Nacional in his gang controlled neighborhood in San Salvador, being there months later when human traffickers dropped him off in the U.S. and watching for the next few months as his life changed forever.

Who is your personal hero?

Too many to name, most are members of my family who taught me among other things a work ethic, which I have found to be the ultimate professional equalizer.

Do you sing in the shower, in the car, or none of the above?

No comment

Current pet and name

No pet at the moment. Fortunately, however, I have our assignment desk….

When I was little, I wanted to grow up to be:

I never really thought about a specific profession. Whatever it was, the older I got, I knew it had to lend purpose. Happiness is a state of mind but purpose can be tangible, I believe