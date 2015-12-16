Kelly O'Connell

Who says you can’t come home again? Kelly is back home in the Twin Cities and working on the FOX 9 Morning News after a stint at our FOX station in Seattle. Kelly grew up in the Como Park neighborhood of St. Paul and her proud parents still live there to this day in her childhood home. You see Kelly weekday mornings anchoring FOX 9’s Morning News and reporting on the some of the biggest national news of the day, which is a passion of hers. Kelly is a big Vikings fan; follow her on Facebook to see some of the goofy garb she wears on game days.

9 Questions for Kelly:

What’s your favorite movie?

“White Christmas”

What’s your favorite junk/cheat food?

Anything chocolate, my sweet tooth is out of control!

What was your first job?

Working at dry cleaners in St. Paul

What’s your favorite Minnesota season?

Fall, no question!

Favorite story I’ve covered:

My favorite story was riding in a WWII biplane over the cornfields of Iowa and telling the story of two friends who wanted to bring history back to life for younger generations.

Who is your personal hero?

My grandmother Francis. She lost three children due to complications with hemophilia and still had the strength to raise the other kids and raise awareness about the disorder.

Do you sing in the shower, in the car, or none of the above?

I “sing” in the car; not to the pleasure of my passengers

First pet and name OR Current pet and name

First pet: Diamond. Current pet: Piper (editor’s note: most spoiled dog in St. Paul!)

Best vacation of all time:

My husband and I went to Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany….need I say more!