Kelcey Carlson

We wish we could clone Kelcey, but then again she’s one of a kind. Kelcey anchors FOX 9 News at 5p, 6p and 9p but she does “So Much More” around here (pardon the reference). Kelcey brings us the positive things going on in our community with “The Goods” stories you see on our evening shows. And she loves investigative journalism. She’s done a lot of it over her career and she’d do a lot more here if we gave her the time away from the anchor desk. Check out her Facebook page for tons of pictures of her hubby Dave and their three great kids; Kellen, Charlie and little Kathryn. The family is loving life in Minnesota…even the winters!

9 Questions for Kelcey:

What’s your favorite movie?

The original “Parent Trap”

What’s your favorite junk/cheat food?

Salt bagel with maple nut cream cheese

What was your first job?

De-tassling corn when I was 13 years old.

What’s your favorite Minnesota season?

Nothing beats summer in Minnesota

Hardest story you’ve covered:

I think the toughest day I’ve ever had at work was probably the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. I had run that race several times before and I ran the marathon that year as well. The bombing happened as I was checking into the airport to fly back home. I looked up at the screens in a restaurant, then my newsroom called and I ended up reporting that day and the next. I love that race because of its history and the energy of the crowd. It’s a very patriotic day and you feel so proud to be an American when you run that course. You really celebrate freedom on Patriot’s Day. It was hard to imagine why anyone would ever do something like that and intentionally hurt and kill children. And because we didn’t know who was responsible or what might be planned next, it was unsettling reporting near Boylston Street. It was so incredibly sad and scary. After a day or so, I finally listened to my voicemail from the time frame when the bombs went off. It was gut-wrenching to hear my father’s voice crack as he asked me to call him as soon as possible to let him know that I as okay. I wanted so badly to just get home.

Personal Hero:

It’s hard to name just one.

I admire Joan Benoit Samuelson for her fearless 1984 Olympic marathon run and for proving that women are more than tough enough for the 26.2 mile distance.

I admire reporter Clarissa Ward for her foreign news reporting. She is one of the few to report independently in Syria and she speaks seven languages.

I admire my mom for her amazing problem solving skills. She taught me to work hard and always go for it.

Current Pet:

We have a dog named Stubbs who is 11 years old and still acts like a pup.

Best vacation of all time?

Ireland. My husband’s morning radio team had the chance to do their shows live from Dublin during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations – twice. I bought a plane ticket and went along. What a beautiful and social country. That was about 16 years ago and we hope to go back one day.

When I was little, I wanted to grow up to be:

A detective. I was obsessed with Nancy Drew and other mystery books.